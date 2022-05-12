US Air National Guard adopts Scorpion HMD for F-16 pilots

FAAD C2 demonstrates counter-drone interface
The Universal Command and Control interface, as used in a recent demonstration, forms part of a DoD initiative to create a universal language for situational awareness and C2.
Thales is to supply US Air National Guard F-16 Block 40/50 pilots with Scorpion HMDs to replace the Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System (JHMCS), under a new contract issued via the NATO Support & Procurement Agency (NSPA).
Scorpion will eventually become ‘the common HMD solution’ for the Air National Guard and USAF Reserve’s fleet of F-16 Block 30/40/50 aircraft, Thales claimed in a 10 May announcement, noting that its HMD is already worn by USAF A-10 pilots.
The NSPA contract ‘will empower NATO customer nations to equip their pilots with Scorpion’s advanced HMD technology’, Thales added.
Claimed to be the world’s first full-colour helmet-mounted display, the Scorpion provides dynamic flight and mission data into line of sight, allowing the pilot to remain head-up and eyes-out with real-time situational awareness.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, full-colour symbology allows matching to colour multifunction display schemes for lower pilot workload and higher safety.
Scorpion also uses a Hybrid Optical-based Inertial Tracker for accuracy, zero latency and jitter-free symbology.
Major modification raises ceiling of DB-110 airborne ISR pod contract to beyond $1 billion.
USAF picks Parallax Advanced Research to create software prototypes that improve analytic reasoning and insight from ‘complex and uncertain data in a variety of operational domains’.
Northrop Grumman is integrating its AN/ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite aboard USAF F-16 fighter aircraft.
China, Iran, North Korea and Russia all pose potential problems for US military space capabilities — does salvation lie in leveraging the commercial space sector?
Rohde & Schwarz Australia has been selected as communications system integrator in the early phase of the Hunter-class frigate programme.