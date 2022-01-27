Collins-Elbit JV supports JHMCS

An example of the JHMCS system. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Collins Elbit Vision Systems will support Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems worn by US and allied fighter pilots.

Collins Elbit Vision Systems (CEVS) is to provide support services for the Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System (JHMCS) for F-15, F-16, and F-18 fighter aircraft under a $158.2 million contract modification from the US Defense Logistics Agency.

End-users of the JHMCS equipment includes the USAF, USN and ‘multiple’ FMS customers, the DoD announced on 24 January.

CEVS (a JV between Collins Aerospace and Elbit) is expected to complete the work by 30 August 2023.

JHMCS enables a pilot to cue onboard weapons and sensors against enemy targets while performing high-g aircraft manoeuvres. The system also includes an inherent future growth path to improved capabilities including full-colour symbology generated by a digital image source, full-colour video and pilot health monitoring.