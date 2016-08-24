UltiSat awarded SS-AISR subcontract
UltiSat has received a contract to support Lockheed Martin for the Sensor Systems - Aerial Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (SS-AISR) task order on the US Army's R2-3G indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract vehicle.
The contract will see UltiSat support the SS-AISR programme in AISR data collection, ground-based processing, dissemination and exploitation for missions worldwide.
The UltiSat ISR services team will provide personnel to operate and manage the aerial reconnaissance support team, intelligence analyst, and all network communications for the overall programme at multiple US and international locations, in order to deliver efficiency and reliability.
The contract transition period ran from late May to late July 2016. If the two one-year extension options are exercised, the contract will run until March 2019.
Moe Abutaleb, CEO of UltiSat, said: 'UltiSat is rapidly becoming a key player in the airborne ISR/COTM markets due to its unique expertise in the design, optimisation, commissioning, and network operations of airborne beyond line of sight solutions.
'We offer a wide range of products and managed network services for the airborne ISR and COTM markets for manned and unmanned fixed wing and rotary wing platforms.'
