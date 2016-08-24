To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UltiSat awarded SS-AISR subcontract

24th August 2016 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

UltiSat has received a contract to support Lockheed Martin for the Sensor Systems - Aerial Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (SS-AISR) task order on the US Army's R2-3G indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract vehicle.

The contract will see UltiSat support the SS-AISR programme in AISR data collection, ground-based processing, dissemination and exploitation for missions worldwide.

The UltiSat ISR services team will provide personnel to operate and manage the aerial reconnaissance support team, intelligence analyst, and all network communications for the overall programme at multiple US and international locations, in order to deliver efficiency and reliability.

The contract transition period ran from late May to late July 2016. If the two one-year extension options are exercised, the contract will run until March 2019. 

Moe Abutaleb, CEO of UltiSat, said: 'UltiSat is rapidly becoming a key player in the airborne ISR/COTM markets due to its unique expertise in the design, optimisation, commissioning, and network operations of airborne beyond line of sight solutions. 

'We offer a wide range of products and managed network services for the airborne ISR and COTM markets for manned and unmanned fixed wing and rotary wing platforms.'

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us