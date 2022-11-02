Ukraine's Radionix seeks Turkish partners for airborne electronic warfare
Ukraine-based Radionix, a developer and manufacturer of radio-electronic protection complexes for aviation equipment dubbed Omut in various versions, was a quiet but notable presence at last week's SAHA expo in Istanbul.
Since 2006, the company has showcased options for modernisation of Russian-made fighter aircraft and air defence systems.
Radionix proposes three main upgrades: the multifunction Esmerelda radar designed to replace the Phazotron N019 aboard MiG-29s, the NIIP N001 in the Su-27 and the Omut-KM new-generation EW system.
The Esmerelda radar can also be used with medium-range anti-aircraft missiles and features encoded phase-pulsed signals, increased range of detection and tracking
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Digital Battlespace
-
US Army advances on AI use cases for multi-domain scenarios
By using soldiers’ feedback, the US Army has been progressing with the development of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and solutions to equip its troops and ground vehicles.
-
UK forces to receive enhanced IED protection under multi-year project
British troops, ground vehicles and military bases will receive new digital protection against remote and radio-controlled IEDs under a £45 million contract.
-
Singapore commissions its Digital Intelligence Service
Singapore has set up a fourth digital service alongside its army, navy and air force.
-
Pacific Defense contracted to support US Marines task force EW protection effort
Pacific Defense has received a contract from the US Marine Corps to provide open-standards technology in support of the MAGTF EW Ground Family of Systems effort.
-
Raytheon advances development of a solution for the US Army’s TITAN programme
Raytheon has reached the second stage of the TITAN prototyping phase and is working on software development to gather information from multiple sensors.