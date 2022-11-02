To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ukraine's Radionix seeks Turkish partners for airborne electronic warfare

2nd November 2022 - 19:00 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Istanbul

Avionix materials on display at SAHA showed a UAS fitted with a synthetic aperture radar payload. (Photo: author)

Ukraine's Radionix, which supplies upgrade packages for Russian-made fast jets and air defence missile systems, used the SAHA event in Istanbul to pursue partnership opportunities with Turkish industry.

Ukraine-based Radionix, a developer and manufacturer of radio-electronic protection complexes for aviation equipment dubbed Omut in various versions, was a quiet but notable presence at last week's SAHA expo in Istanbul.

Since 2006, the company has showcased options for modernisation of Russian-made fighter aircraft and air defence systems. 

Radionix proposes three main upgrades: the multifunction Esmerelda radar designed to replace the Phazotron N019 aboard MiG-29s, the NIIP N001 in the Su-27 and the Omut-KM new-generation EW system

The Esmerelda radar can also be used with medium-range anti-aircraft missiles and features encoded phase-pulsed signals, increased range of detection and tracking

