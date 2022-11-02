Ukraine's Radionix seeks Turkish partners for airborne electronic warfare

Ukraine-based Radionix, a developer and manufacturer of radio-electronic protection complexes for aviation equipment dubbed Omut in various versions, was a quiet but notable presence at last week's SAHA expo in Istanbul.

Since 2006, the company has showcased options for modernisation of Russian-made fighter aircraft and air defence systems.

Radionix proposes three main upgrades: the multifunction Esmerelda radar designed to replace the Phazotron N019 aboard MiG-29s, the NIIP N001 in the Su-27 and the Omut-KM new-generation EW system.

The Esmerelda radar can also be used with medium-range anti-aircraft missiles and features encoded phase-pulsed signals, increased range of detection and tracking