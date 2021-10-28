UK and US agree Airseeker support extension to 2035

Ultra develops ‘new wave’ of RF and telemetry equipment
Miniature IFF unit and transceiver data link for munitions are among new systems released by Ultra Electronics.
The UK has announced it has extended a support agreement out to 2035 with the US for three RAF Airseeker electronic surveillance aircraft – designated RC-135W Rivet Joint – in a deal worth £970 million.
The agreement covers maintenance, spare parts, engineering support, technical data and access to capability updates, according to a Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) statement.
Airseeker support falls under the Rivet Joint Cooperative Programme which had been due to lapse in 2025.
‘The Rivet Joint Cooperative Programme is a fantastic example of the UK/US special relationship and the support for our Airseeker fleet has been extended for a further decade,’ said Jeremy Quin, minister for defence procurement.
‘With a commitment to invest almost £1 billion, this agreement will ensure that we, and our allies, can benefit from the aircraft’s impressive surveillance capability for years to come.’
The aircraft, operated from RAF Waddington, Lincolnshire, by 51 Squadron have been used in counterinsurgency missions in the Middle East relying on its sensor capabilities to detect, identify and geolocate signals throughout the electromagnetic spectrum, DE&S noted.
A novel method of data exfiltration could enable undetectable long-range communications in hostile battle zones.
Syracuse 4A military communication satellites will offer better resistance to different threats, such as jamming or cyberattacks, in addition to allowing troops to communicate at very long distances with an overall throughput three times higher.
Teldeyne FLIR to provide spare parts for four different EO systems.
Hungary is buying ten Mk XIIA IFF units plus associated equipment for integration with Mistral C2 systems.
The Joint Counter Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office embodies a focused and targeted approach across the US armed services to develop a toolkit of solutions.