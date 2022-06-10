The role of the Five Eyes in shaping military interoperability (podcast)

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.

Sponsored by our partner Viasat, the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast looks at the origins of the Five Eyes arrangement, considers what it means for military interoperability, and hears how the unique partnership should evolve for the future.

The Five Eyes partnership is best known as an intelligence-sharing arrangement. But it also has a crucial military dimension, binding together five western militaries and acting as a force enabler for coalition operations.

Today, with the rise of China as a global power and a belligerent Russia flexing its muscles, the Five Eyes partnership is perhaps more relevant than ever.