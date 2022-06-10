To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

The role of the Five Eyes in shaping military interoperability (podcast)

10th June 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Studio

In this bonus episode of the Shephard Defence Podcast, we bring you the first episode from the latest series of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast.

Sponsored by our partner Viasat, the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast looks at the origins of the Five Eyes arrangement, considers what it means for military interoperability, and hears how the unique partnership should evolve for the future.

The Five Eyes partnership is best known as an intelligence-sharing arrangement. But it also has a crucial military dimension, binding together five western militaries and acting as a force enabler for coalition operations. 

  Today, with the rise of China as a global power and a belligerent Russia flexing its muscles, the Five Eyes partnership is perhaps more relevant than ever.

