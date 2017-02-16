To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Thales wins CWI transmitter contract

16th February 2017

RSS

Thales will supply Continuous Wave Illumination (CWI) transmitters to the Royal Danish Navy under a contract with the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization announced on 15 February.

The 14 transmitters will be integrated with the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM) fire control system on the navy's Absalon and Iver Huitfeldt class vessels.

CWI transmitters provide the x-band signal within the fire control system to illuminate the threat, and allow the ESSM missile to 'home in' on the reflected signal.

Thales' CWI uses Gallium Nitride technology and incorporates a proven missile waveform generator building block.

Deliveries will take place in 2019 through to 2021. A second contract has also been signed for the sustainment support of the CWI systems until 2049.

