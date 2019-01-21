To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Thales systems for Mexican Navy vessel

21st January 2019 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Thales equipment has been supplied and integrated on the Mexican Navy’s new Ocean Patrol Vessel (POLA), the company announced on 17 January.

Thales provided a full surveillance and security mission suite for the vessel under a contract that includes transfer of technology to Mexico for combat management system development.

The full mission suite includes the Tacticos combat management system, including ten operator consoles and a large collaboration wall; the SMART-S Mk2 air and surface surveillance radar; the STIR 1.2 EO Mk2 radar and EO tracking system; the Gatekeeper EO ship security system; and the CAPTAS 2 variable depth sonar.

Tacticos has been integrated with onboard C-Guard decoy launcher, RIGEL radar-electronic support measures and radar-electronic counter measures systems.

The vessel's armament suite includes RAM surface-to-air missile launcher, a Harpoon surface-to-surface missile launcher, 57mm gun, Mk38 25mm machine gun with dedicated console and 12.7mm machine guns.

The Mexican Navy launched the first 2,600t POLA-class vessel, ARM Reformador, in Salina Cruz, Mexico, at the end of 2018.

