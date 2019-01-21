Thales systems for Mexican Navy vessel

Thales equipment has been supplied and integrated on the Mexican Navy’s new Ocean Patrol Vessel (POLA), the company announced on 17 January.

Thales provided a full surveillance and security mission suite for the vessel under a contract that includes transfer of technology to Mexico for combat management system development.

The full mission suite includes the Tacticos combat management system, including ten operator consoles and a large collaboration wall; the SMART-S Mk2 air and surface surveillance radar; the STIR 1.2 EO Mk2 radar and EO tracking system; the Gatekeeper EO ship security system; and the CAPTAS 2 variable depth sonar.

Tacticos has been integrated with onboard C-Guard decoy launcher, RIGEL radar-electronic support measures and radar-electronic counter measures systems.

The vessel's armament suite includes RAM surface-to-air missile launcher, a Harpoon surface-to-surface missile launcher, 57mm gun, Mk38 25mm machine gun with dedicated console and 12.7mm machine guns.

The Mexican Navy launched the first 2,600t POLA-class vessel, ARM Reformador, in Salina Cruz, Mexico, at the end of 2018.