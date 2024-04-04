Thales strengthens focus on digital trust environments for military operations

Developing and implementing a digital trust environment will be key to meeting the challenges of the digital operating environment for armed forces, according to a representative from Thales Land Communications.

John Dix, sales manager for Thales Land Communications, identified challenges to achieving the goal of implementing a digital trust environment, noting the increasing scale and complexity of networks and the growing contribution of autonomous platforms.

Speaking at the Future Soldier Technology Conference in London in March, Dix said that increasing volumes of data, a growing dependency on interoperability and flexibility at all levels, and the rising number of cyber