Thales to replace Royal Navy V/UHF systems

Thales has received a contract from the UK Ministry of Defence for the design, manufacture, installation and in-service support of V/UHF communications replacements (VCR) across the Royal Navy fleet.

The VCR solution replaces obsolete V/UHF systems across multiple vessel classes. Thales is repackaging the V/UHF system designed and delivered by the company for the Queen Elizabeth carrier.

Gareth Williams, VP, Thales secure communications and information systems, said: ‘We have been providing communications systems to the Royal Navy for almost 100 years, and this latest contract represents another significant win for Thales.

‘We successfully developed a competitive approach to the open competition and we are pleased to be implementing our solution for the Royal Navy, while assuring that Thales deliver the new systems and communications capability without impacting the platforms’ schedule and operational availability.’