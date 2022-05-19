Thales gets personal with Storm-2
Building on the success of its Storm-H personal EW system, Thales revealed a new incarnation of the product at the recent EW Europe exhibition and conference in Montpellier.
Thales launched Storm-H in 2012 as an EW system equipping individual dismounted troops. The apparatus is slightly larger than a standard handheld radio and fits comfortably in a soldier’s webbing.
The company is now working on the Storm-2 personal EW system which provides some enhancements compared with Storm-H, such as increased output power of 2W. This translates into an extended jamming range from the unit and an increase in the
