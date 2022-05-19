To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Thales gets personal with Storm-2

19th May 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by Thomas Withington in Toulouse

Thales’ Storm-H is designed to provide individual soldiers with protection against RF-activated IEDs. The company is moving ahead with its improved Storm-2 version. (Photo: Thomas ﻿Withington)

Thales is enhancing an EW protection system against RF-activated IEDs.

Building on the success of its Storm-H personal EW system, Thales revealed a new incarnation of the product at the recent EW Europe exhibition and conference in Montpellier.

Thales launched Storm-H in 2012 as an EW system equipping individual dismounted troops. The apparatus is slightly larger than a standard handheld radio and fits comfortably in a soldier’s webbing.

The company is now working on the Storm-2 personal EW system which provides some enhancements compared with Storm-H, such as increased output power of 2W. This translates into an extended jamming range from the unit and an increase in the

