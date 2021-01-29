Digital Battlespace
Thales expands tactical communications portfolio
Thales expects to begin production of its Javelin voice and data radio system in 2021, following US Army evaluations at Fort Bragg and in the Advanced Expeditionary Warfighting Experiment.
Javelin was developed in under 12 months to meet US Army network modernisation requirements under the Integrated Tactical Network effort and ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
BIRD takes next step in Hensoldt tie-up
Dynamic SAR imagery footprints and other additional capabilities are being tailored for Hensoldt PrecISR customers.
-
USAF picks Stratotanker SATCOM replacement
Rockwell Collins prevails over six other bids to provide new COTS SATCOM solution for KC-135.
-
Navy Multiband Terminal production continues with new order
Raytheon to make more SATCOM terminals for USN.
-
Lot 12 F-35s to include RF countermeasures from BAE Systems
Latest contract modification for F-35 EW suite continues relationship dating back to 2005.
-
US Army places another IMBITR order
Thales two-channel handheld radio underwent operational tests with US Army in January 2021.
-
Talios passes its baptism of fire
French optronic targeting pod makes its operational debut in strikes against ISIS.