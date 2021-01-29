Digital Battlespace

Thales expands tactical communications portfolio

29th January 2021 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Javelin MANET radio was evaluated by the US Army as part of the future Integrated Tactical Network.

Thales expects to begin production of its Javelin voice and data radio system in 2021, following US Army evaluations at Fort Bragg and in the Advanced Expeditionary Warfighting Experiment.

Javelin was developed in under 12 months to meet US Army network modernisation requirements under the Integrated Tactical Network effort and ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace