Thales expands tactical communications portfolio

Javelin MANET radio was evaluated by the US Army as part of the future Integrated Tactical Network.

Thales expects to begin production of its Javelin voice and data radio system in 2021, following US Army evaluations at Fort Bragg and in the Advanced Expeditionary Warfighting Experiment.

Javelin was developed in under 12 months to meet US Army network modernisation requirements under the Integrated Tactical Network effort and ...