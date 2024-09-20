To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Thales digital twin system set for trials in UK next year

20th September 2024 - 15:59 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

LDRIC uses a virtual environment to evaluate systems. (Image: Thales)

The digital twin system has been designed to evaluate the introduction of new systems onto platforms but could also be used to support procurement, training and battle planning in the future.

Thales UK expects to conduct final live trials and demonstrations of its Land Digital Robotics and Autonomous Systems Integration Capability (L-DRIC) digital twin system in early 2025.

L-DRIC is being developed by the company which is leading a team including Catalyst and Digital Concepts Engineering. Under a contract from Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), an agency sponsored by the UK Ministry of Defence, the team will develop a ‘system of systems’ digital twin environment for experimentation on the operation of unmanned land systems.

It has been described by Thales UK as “a hybrid ecosystem, allowing operators and researchers to utilise a common

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us