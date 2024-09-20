Thales digital twin system set for trials in UK next year

Thales UK expects to conduct final live trials and demonstrations of its Land Digital Robotics and Autonomous Systems Integration Capability (L-DRIC) digital twin system in early 2025.

L-DRIC is being developed by the company which is leading a team including Catalyst and Digital Concepts Engineering. Under a contract from Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), an agency sponsored by the UK Ministry of Defence, the team will develop a ‘system of systems’ digital twin environment for experimentation on the operation of unmanned land systems.

It has been described by Thales UK as “a hybrid ecosystem, allowing operators and researchers to utilise a common