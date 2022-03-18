Teledyne FLIR launches new high-performance MWIR camera

Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype passes critical design review
US-developed protected SATCOM prototype to undergo host vehicle integration and testing in 2023.
Teledyne FLIR on 17 March announced the launch of the Neutrino SX12 ISR1200 high-performance, medium-wave IR (MWIR) camera with integrated continuous-zoom (CZ) optics.
As the first model in the Neutrino Ground ISR series, the SX12 ISR1200 is a turnkey system that can be integrated with ground-based, long-range ISR, perimeter surveillance, border surveillance, and C-UAS missions.
The HD MWIR system combines a Teledyne FLIR MWIR camera module and 120-1,200mm CZ optics with industry-adopted imaging electronics from InVeo Designs.
Based on Teledyne FLIR focal plane array technology, near diffraction-limited optics, and a long-life linear Stirling cooler with 25,000h mean time between failure, the Neutrino SX12 ISR1200 offers 1280x1024 resolution with 12μm pixel size.
The Neutrino Ground ISR series joins the Neutrino IS series of MWIR camera modules with integrated CZ optics, offering defence system integrators a ‘shortened time-to-market and reduced project risk thanks to its familiar imaging components and off-the-shelf design and delivery’, claimed Dan Walker, VP for product management at Teledyne FLIR.
Less than a month after delaying a BMD radar plan until 2029, the UK MoD is now requesting equipment from Lockheed Martin under the FMS programme.
Israel is reacting to active EW and GPS-jamming measures from Russian forces in Syria, in order to maintain its operational edge and freedom of action against Iran-related targets.
Canada will use TORCH-X as part of its Airspace Coordination Centre Modernisation programme.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine extends beyond conventional warfare, with Moscow capable of wielding extensive offensive cyber capabilities to attack NATO allies.
A new ultra-small form factor rugged mission computer can be used in diverse defence and aerospace applications, says developer Curtiss-Wright.