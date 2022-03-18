Teledyne FLIR launches new high-performance MWIR camera

Teledyne FLIR on 17 March announced the launch of the Neutrino SX12 ISR1200 high-performance, medium-wave IR (MWIR) camera with integrated continuous-zoom (CZ) optics.

As the first model in the Neutrino Ground ISR series, the SX12 ISR1200 is a turnkey system that can be integrated with ground-based, long-range ISR, perimeter surveillance, border surveillance, and C-UAS missions.

The HD MWIR system combines a Teledyne FLIR MWIR camera module and 120-1,200mm CZ optics with industry-adopted imaging electronics from InVeo Designs.

Based on Teledyne FLIR focal plane array technology, near diffraction-limited optics, and a long-life linear Stirling cooler with 25,000h mean time between failure, the Neutrino SX12 ISR1200 offers 1280x1024 resolution with 12μm pixel size.

The Neutrino Ground ISR series joins the Neutrino IS series of MWIR camera modules with integrated CZ optics, offering defence system integrators a ‘shortened time-to-market and reduced project risk thanks to its familiar imaging components and off-the-shelf design and delivery’, claimed Dan Walker, VP for product management at Teledyne FLIR.