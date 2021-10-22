Teledyne FLIR introduces new infrared camera module and four neutrino IS series Models

Teledyne FLIR's newest Neutrino SX8 MWIR camera is integrated with continuous zoom lenses. (Photo: Teledyne FLIR)

Teledyne FLIR’s portfolio now includes advanced camera and integrated continuous zoom lenses.

Teledyine FLIR has expanded its portfolio of products with a new IR camera module and four Neutrino IS series models equipped with integrated continuous zoom lenses.

The camera is the Neutrino SX8 mid-wavelength infrared (MWIR) system. Together with four additional Neutrino IS series models, it provides integrated solutions requiring HD MWIR imagery with SWaP and cost constraints for defence OEMs and system integrators.

According to Teledyne FLIR, the Neutrino portfolio is characterised by high operating temperature (HOT) focal plane array (FPA) technology for faster imaging and multiple integrated continuous zoom lens options, with potential integration on airborne, uncrewed, C-UAS, security, surveillance and targeting systems.

The company added that its HOT FPA technology applied on the new Neutrino SX8 camera allows for high performance, thanks to its 1280x1024 HD MWIR imagery.