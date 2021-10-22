Teledyne FLIR introduces new infrared camera module and four neutrino IS series Models

Sea Fire passes qualification milestone
AESA radar is ready for integration by Naval Group aboard FDI frigates.
Teledyine FLIR has expanded its portfolio of products with a new IR camera module and four Neutrino IS series models equipped with integrated continuous zoom lenses.
The camera is the Neutrino SX8 mid-wavelength infrared (MWIR) system. Together with four additional Neutrino IS series models, it provides integrated solutions requiring HD MWIR imagery with SWaP and cost constraints for defence OEMs and system integrators.
According to Teledyne FLIR, the Neutrino portfolio is characterised by high operating temperature (HOT) focal plane array (FPA) technology for faster imaging and multiple integrated continuous zoom lens options, with potential integration on airborne, uncrewed, C-UAS, security, surveillance and targeting systems.
The company added that its HOT FPA technology applied on the new Neutrino SX8 camera allows for high performance, thanks to its 1280x1024 HD MWIR imagery.
AESA radar is ready for integration by Naval Group aboard FDI frigates.
A new EW system nullifies sources of interference and collects intelligence on frequency-hopping targets.
ADA proved its immunity against GPS jammers for the IDF during Operation 'Guardian of the Walls', says IAI.
US subsidiary of BAE Systems provides engineering support for the rapid integration of C5ISR systems and combat systems for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.
Open architecture technology from BAE Systems and Sierra Nevada will be part of USAF full-spectrum intelligence.
The future of networked UK defence communications will be developed by Improbable.