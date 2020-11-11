Digital Battlespace

British Army division adopts SitaWare C2 solution

11th November 2020 - 16:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Interoperable architecture helps enable joint and coalition operations

The 3rd Division of the British Army – the UK’s strategic land warfare asset – is adopting SitaWare Headquarters COTS software from Denmark-based Systematic, to enhance situational awareness and C2 capabilities at and above battalion level.

SitaWare Headquarters is already in use with 3rd Division in Exercise Cerberus on Salisbury Plain ...

