Spanish Army to acquire new optronics

Spanish Army will acquire NVGs and accessories. (Photo: Spanish Army)

The Spanish Army released a tender on 17 January to procure new night vision goggles at a unit price of up to €11,000.

The army is allocating about €1 million ($1.14 million) to purchase the devices.

The NVGs should be delivered by 30 November. The army intends to pay up to €11,000 per unit.

This amount will include the goggles and their accessories, such as flexible and hard straps for the COBAT-1 helmet; lens caps; eye protectors; batteries; cleaning kit; transport cases; special maintenance tools; and user manuals.

New NVGs will provide automatic protection against flashes and shine as well as the automatic shutdown of the tube and the IR illuminator by raising them 90 degrees.

Spain also acquired NVGs in July 2020 for its infantry, when the Spanish Army awarded domestic company Nightvision Laser Spain a €1.12 million contract to procure 103 sets.