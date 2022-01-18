Spanish Army to acquire new optronics

Rafael tests third-generation RecceLite XR pod
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems completed development of its latest RecceLite system and successfully tested it.
The Spanish Army released a tender on 17 January to procure 90 new night vision goggles (NVG) as it seeks to improve the personal equipment of its troops.
The army is allocating about €1 million ($1.14 million) to purchase the devices.
The NVGs should be delivered by 30 November. The army intends to pay up to €11,000 per unit.
This amount will include the goggles and their accessories, such as flexible and hard straps for the COBAT-1 helmet; lens caps; eye protectors; batteries; cleaning kit; transport cases; special maintenance tools; and user manuals.
New NVGs will provide automatic protection against flashes and shine as well as the automatic shutdown of the tube and the IR illuminator by raising them 90 degrees.
Spain also acquired NVGs in July 2020 for its infantry, when the Spanish Army awarded domestic company Nightvision Laser Spain a €1.12 million contract to procure 103 sets.
Algeria recently acquired new EW jammers for its army — how effective will they be against ECCM protocols and encrypted waveforms?
AFRL programme focuses on developing and transitioning space capabilities for more effective and affordable missions.
The VR Decision project in France aims to investigate the impact of immersive technologies on collaborative processes that underpin the decision-making cycle and operational planning.
Tests with the Legion Pod on MQ-20 Avenger UASs delivered long-range air threat data to a ground centre.
An Australian industry team led by Lockheed Martin Australia will compete to build a sovereign military SATCOM capability.