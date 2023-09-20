View all Technology Reports on our dedicated content hub



Space Systems Technology Report 2023 now available to read

20th September 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by Andrew White

Large numbers of commercial and dual-use satellites have been launched into LEO by providers such as SpaceX. (Photo: SpaceX)

Unlocking the potential of satellite technology for communications and intelligence-gathering.

The increasing prevalence of constellations of small satellites launched into low Earth orbit is opening up new possibilities for the defence sector.

In the first part of this latest Shephard Technology Report Andrew White examines the need for more resilient military SATCOM in the face of disruptive threats, and how multi-orbit satellite layers are able to provide a higher degree of strength in depth and avoid outages for frontline troops.

Moving on to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, the second part looks at how space-based sensors can replace the traditional use of crewed and uncrewed aircraft in an evolving battlespace that puts airborne platforms at considerable risk from near-peer threats, with dual-use satellite technology offering cost-effective and comprehensive coverage previously though impossible...

