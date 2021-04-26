Space Force prepares to launch fifth GPS III satellite

Leonardo to buy a quarter stake in Hensoldt
Leonardo aims to establish a strategic long-term presence in the German defence market.
The fifth Lockheed Martin-built GPS III Space Vehicle (GPS III SV05) has been shipped to Cape Canaveral in preparation for a June 2021 launch, the US Space Force (USSF) announced on 21 April.
It added: ‘SV05 will be horizontally integrated with the first-ever SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle to be reflown for a National Security Space Launch (NSSL) mission.’
Once in orbit, GPS III SV05 will be the 24th satellite in the 31 GPS-satellite constellation capable of broadcasting the GPS Military Code (M-Code) encrypted signal that enhances anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities.
This is significant as 24 M-Code enabled satellites will bring M-Code to full operational capability.
Eight older GPS IIR satellites are in orbit without M-Code.
Contract from Air Force Research Laboratory has potential applications for a range of US airborne platforms.
US Army Europe and Africa embarks on the first large-scale deployment of Li-Fi communication technology.
Onboard defensive EW suite for Pakistani and Turkish F-16s to be maintained until 2026.
Ball Aerospace is assisting a USAF programme to identify EW susceptibilities and mitigate cyber vulnerabilities in avionics systems.
Leidos is supporting active and passive sonar systems for underwater acoustic surveillance.