Slovakia tweaks tender in search of 3D airspace surveillance radars

27th July 2020 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The government of Slovakia is requesting new proposals from allies for 3D radars, to ensure airspace surveillance coverage within the NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defense System.

‘Radars are currently the biggest problem in terms of technology of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic. The vast majority of established ...

