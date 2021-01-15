Slovakia picks Israeli air defence radar

Save this for later

Government-to-government talks are under way between Slovakia and Israel to procure the Elta MMR system.

Slovakia has selected the ELM-2084 MMR solution from Israel Aerospace Industries subsidiary Elta Systems as the front-runner in a programme to replace existing air defence radar systems, under the terms of a government-to-government agreement announced on 13 January.

The Slovakian MoD described the Israeli proposal as ‘the most advantageous comprehensive ...