Digital Battlespace

Slovakia picks Israeli air defence radar

15th January 2021 - 14:49 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Government-to-government talks are under way between Slovakia and Israel to procure the Elta MMR system.

Slovakia has selected the ELM-2084 MMR solution from Israel Aerospace Industries subsidiary Elta Systems as the front-runner in a programme to replace existing air defence radar systems, under the terms of a government-to-government agreement announced on 13 January.

The Slovakian MoD described the Israeli proposal as ‘the most advantageous comprehensive ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace