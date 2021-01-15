Digital Battlespace
Slovakia picks Israeli air defence radar
Slovakia has selected the ELM-2084 MMR solution from Israel Aerospace Industries subsidiary Elta Systems as the front-runner in a programme to replace existing air defence radar systems, under the terms of a government-to-government agreement announced on 13 January.
The Slovakian MoD described the Israeli proposal as ‘the most advantageous comprehensive ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Skynet 6A makes progress
UK military SATCOM programme passes important milestone.
-
Rafael demonstrates Transparent Battlefield capabilities for German Army
German programme assesses advanced tactical radio and sensor-to-shooter capabilities.
-
Northrop Grumman to complete F-16V EW suite
Prototype will provide full-spectrum radar warning, threat identification and advanced countermeasure capabilities.
-
Delivering Actionable Intelligence in the Modern Battlespace (sponsored)
Actionable Intelligence, the delivery of the right information at the right time and in the right context, is of supreme value to key decision-makers in all military branches. Not only does it facilitate operational success but most importantly – it saves lives. But to achieve this is a challenge.
-
Dozens of firms line up to compete in JADC2
USAF picks 37 companies to battle for up to $950 million of JADC2 contracts.
-
ThinKom completes phased-array antenna tests
VICTS technology demonstrates compatibility with AEHF satellite protected waveforms.