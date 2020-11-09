Digital Battlespace

Slovakia halves the field for new 3D radars

9th November 2020 - 10:03 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

​Ten original proposals have been narrowed down to five

The Slovak MoD has down-selected five government-to-government proposals to meet its requirement for 17 new 3D air defence radars.

A project team from the MoD selected offers from France, Hungary, Israel, the UK and the US for further negotiations, rejecting proposals from Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Turkey.

