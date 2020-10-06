Digital Battlespace

Slovakia evaluates 3D radar bids

6th October 2020 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Slovak MoD and a team of technical experts began on 5 October to evaluate government-to-government offers for the supply of 3D air defence radars.

Slovakia requires 17 radars (six medium-range , five short-range and six very short-range) to ensure airspace surveillance coverage within the NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defense ...

