SitaWare Frontline for Germany's VJTF (L) 2023

Systematic’s SitaWare Frontline has been selected by the German armed forces for the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force 2023 (Land) (VJTF (L) 2023) programme.

The system will meet the programme’s Battle Management System (BMS) requirements, acting as an ecosystem for the land forces and enable the integration of existing and future capabilities.

SitaWare Frontline will be installed on various vehicle types operating as part of VJTF2023.

SitaWare Frontline provides an automatically updated situational awareness picture that features the disposition of forces, danger areas, points of interest and intelligence on an enemy. Further functionality includes tactical chat, the possibility to integrate sensors and effectors, and the ability to make and display tactical orders directly on a touchscreen interface.

The system is underpinned by the SitaWare Tactical Communications (STC) protocols which enable efficient and robust data communication for networks with low bandwidth, high latencies and intermittent connectivity. STC features intelligent data orchestration that automatically determines when is the best time to inject data into the network and enables large volumes of data to be passed over limited bandwidth, such as that available via RF communications.

The German Army has already selected SitaWare Headquarters to enhance the C2 capabilities of its deployable command posts.