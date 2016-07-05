Singapore gears up for cyber defence 2.0

Northrop Grumman delivers key elements for Poland's new air defence system
Northrop Grumman has begun delivering Integrated Battle Command System relay units under Poland's Wisla medium-range air defence programme.
The Singapore Armed Forces will begin its Cyber Security Operations Centre 2.0 initiative to better counter the growing threat of cyberattacks.
The local Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) will develop the system and implement advanced content scanning engines, data analytics, visualisation capabilities and security assessment tools.
‘The number of network event logs from cyber intrusions on our cyber systems, on our IT systems, does not number in the tens or hundreds or thousands; its hundreds of thousands every day. Because every malware that is chucked into the global system gets circulated and accumulates,’ said Minister of Defence Ng Eng
USSOCOM is betting on meshed networking technology to enable a single operator to control multiple swarming uncrewed systems across air, land and sea.
The demo will showcase a layered and integrated communications network featuring mobile ad hoc network, tropospheric scatter, and satellite connectivity.
At IMDEX Asia 2023 in Singapore, Italy’s Elettronica spotlighted its new-generation distributed electronic warfare (EW) solutions.
At IMDEX Asia 2023, Controp showcased advanced electro-optical (EO) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology for maritime, coastal surveillance and counter-UAS applications.
Israel's Bird Aerosystem has completed a follow-on contract to fit anti-missile countermeasures to Czech Air Force Mi-17 helicopters.