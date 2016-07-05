Singapore gears up for cyber defence 2.0

The Singapore Armed Forces will begin its Cyber Security Operations Centre 2.0 initiative to better counter the growing threat of cyberattacks.

The local Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) will develop the system and implement advanced content scanning engines, data analytics, visualisation capabilities and security assessment tools.

‘The number of network event logs from cyber intrusions on our cyber systems, on our IT systems, does not number in the tens or hundreds or thousands; its hundreds of thousands every day. Because every malware that is chucked into the global system gets circulated and accumulates,’ said Minister of Defence Ng Eng