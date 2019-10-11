Singapore employs more AI in air force command post
The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is employing locally developed AI technology in its command post during Exercise Forging Sabre in Idaho, US.
Used for the first time in the wargame, the Defence Science and Technology Agency has developed automatic target detection software that leverages AI to automatically locate and mark static and moving targets on Heron 1 UAV video feeds.
Moving targets are further analysed by a target look-ahead (TLA) capability, where algorithms analyse data such as potential routes, speed and terrain to predict the target’s future position, giving planners a better sense of when to call in
