To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Singapore employs more AI in air force command post

11th October 2019 - 05:00 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

RSS

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is employing locally developed AI technology in its command post during Exercise Forging Sabre in Idaho, US.

Used for the first time in the wargame, the Defence Science and Technology Agency has developed automatic target detection software that leverages AI to automatically locate and mark static and moving targets on Heron 1 UAV video feeds.

Moving targets are further analysed by a target look-ahead (TLA) capability, where algorithms analyse data such as potential routes, speed and terrain to predict the target’s future position, giving planners a better sense of when to call in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Chen Chuanren

Author

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard’s Singapore correspondent, covering primarily land and sea systems. He served in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us