Showcasing the Leonardo RAT 31DL/M (sponsored video)

4th October 2021 - 15:32 GMT | by Industry Spotlight

At the heart of Leonardo’s portfolio of air surveillance radars is the 3D solid-state L-band radar RAT 31DL. Watch the full video below.

This video is brought to you by Leonardo.

Today’s operational scenarios are unpredictable and increasingly challenging, with asymmetrical threats and multi-domain dynamics driving increased complexity. In response to these developments, armed forces are increasingly employing modular, mobile and interconnected systems, which can provide situational awareness across all domains.

