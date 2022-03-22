SES moves to buy SATCOM business of Leonardo DRS

FlyingFish gains another NATO end-user
Airborne interception system is designed to intercept the kind of telecommunication methods currently being used by Russian forces in Ukraine.
Leonardo DRS is selling off its global SATCOM business to SES for $450 million.
A deal has been agreed by the two companies’ boards of directors, with final regulatory approval awaited by the second half of 2022.
The acquisition of Leonardo DRS Global Enterprise Solutions will blend US government SATCOM integration with SES’ experience in multi-orbit satellite networking, Leonardo DRS noted in a 22 March statement.
SES plans to organize the DRS GES business unit under its wholly owned subsidiary SES Government Solutions. For over 40 years, SES GS has supported the mission-essential operations of Combatant Command, among other US military and government clients.
Isotropic Systems believes it is now possible to run multiple concurrent links from a single solid-state device and converge operational intelligence platforms with multi-orbit SATCOM systems.
Neutrino SX12 ISR1200 from Teledyne FLIR is designed for integration with ground-based, long-range ISR, perimeter surveillance, border surveillance, and C-UAS missions.
US-developed protected SATCOM prototype to undergo host vehicle integration and testing in 2023.
Less than a month after delaying a BMD radar plan until 2029, the UK MoD is now requesting equipment from Lockheed Martin under the FMS programme.
Israel is reacting to active EW and GPS-jamming measures from Russian forces in Syria, in order to maintain its operational edge and freedom of action against Iran-related targets.