SES moves to buy SATCOM business of Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS is selling off its global SATCOM business to SES for $450 million.

A deal has been agreed by the two companies’ boards of directors, with final regulatory approval awaited by the second half of 2022.

The acquisition of Leonardo DRS Global Enterprise Solutions will blend US government SATCOM integration with SES’ experience in multi-orbit satellite networking, Leonardo DRS noted in a 22 March statement.

SES plans to organize the DRS GES business unit under its wholly owned subsidiary SES Government Solutions. For over 40 years, SES GS has supported the mission-essential operations of Combatant Command, among other US military and government clients.