Industry team demonstrates autonomous SATCOM switching

22nd December 2021 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

JetWave SATCOM hardware. (Photo: Honeywell Aerospace)

Demonstration by Honeywell, Hughes and SES Satellites showed compatibility of JetWave MCX terminal with various Ka-band network capabilities.

Hughes, SES Satellites and Honeywell announced on 21 December that they have successfully demonstrated and delivered autonomous SATCOM switching to and from UAVs and fixed-wing aircraft for increased resilience, throughput and security.

The JetWave MCX broadband SATCOM solution from Honeywell used an HM-series modem from Hughes Network Systems and was paired with the medium earth orbit high-throughput, low-latency network from SES and multiple SES geostationary satellites, including the government-dedicated GovSat-1 satellite.

To achieve additional levels of security, the companies leveraged the military Ka-band government frequencies delivered via GovSat-1 and the software-defined Hughes HM-series modem.

‘These capabilities ensure that today’s warfighters have the data they need, when and wherever they need it, including in contested and high-activity environments,’ Honeywell claimed.

The company added: ‘Airborne demonstrations showed that Honeywell’s JetWave MCX terminal is compatible with various Ka-band network capabilities and can provide military customers with network resilience that supports primary alternate contingency and emergency (PACE) communication requirements.’

