Seongju recommended for THAAD deployment

Seongju has been recommended by the South Korea-US joint working group as the best site for the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) deployment in the US Forces Korea (USFK) command, the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense announced on 21 July.

Seongju was selected after a review that included field examinations and simulation analysis. It is not a residential area so will pose the least amount of risk to residents or to the environment.

Seongju is located at a distance of 240km from the ceasefire line between South and North Korea, therefore falling beyond the range of gunshots from North Korea's new multiple rocket launcher that has a maximum range of 200km. The radar will be placed at a higher plane so that it can detect at long distances without facing obstacles. It will be operated at over five degrees and installed at least 500m from base fences, keeping residents outside the base unaffected by electromagnetic waves.

THAAD would cover one-half to two-thirds of South Korea and protect it from North Korean nuclear and missile threats. A THAAD battery consists of 48 interceptor missiles, six launchers, a fire control radar and a battery centre.