SELEX Galileo to provide EW training to Greek Army
SELEX Galileo has announced that it has signed an agreement to provide Electronic Warfare (EW) training for Greek Army technicians and flight crew operating out of the Hellenic Army Aviation base at Megara. Selex made the announcement in a 12 January 2012 company statement.
The training will be delivered at Selex Galileo’s purpose-built EW Operational Support centre in Lincoln, UK. This success story follows the recent contract award by the UK MoD that will see UK Air Warfare Centre personnel trained at the same facility for up to 4 years. Following the comprehensive 6 month training programme Selex Galileo will field personnel to support Hellenic Army crews on-site at the base in Megara.
The contract follows the Greek acquisition in 2003 of SELEX Galileo’s Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aid Suite (HIDAS) for the Army’s Apache helicopters. The training will allow Greek crews to get the most out of HIDAS, giving them the skills they need to programme the system to effectively defend against modern threats and new challenges as they emerge in the future.
According to the company, training will be carried out for 6 months beginning at the end of January 2012.
