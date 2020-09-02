Digital Battlespace

Scytalys to develop national C2 system for Indonesia

2nd September 2020 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

EFA Group subsidiary Scytalys on 1 September announced a $49 million contract award to provide an interoperable C2 system for Indonesia, as the armed forces of the Southeast Asian country move towards network-centric operations.

The contract from the Indonesian MoD was awarded after an open tender, and it follows other deals for ...

