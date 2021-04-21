Saudis upgrade F-15 electronic test system

USMC orders more enhanced night-vision devices
Elbit Systems of America will provide more equipment to meet the USMC Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle requirement.
Saudi Arabian Military Industries subsidiary Advanced Electronics Company (AEC) will provide an upgraded Electronic System Test Set (ESTS) for Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) F-15 aircraft, under a $10.6 million contract modification from the USAF.
The sole-source modification includes FMS funding of $6.51 million.
The RSAF currently uses the A31U18240-2 ESTS configuration, but AEC will install the A31U18240-3 and A31U18240-4 configuration. It will also provide training support.
Work will be performed at the RSAF Central Maintenance Facilities in Saudi Arabia; the Science and Engineering Services facility in Huntsville, Alabama; and Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.
Performance-based logistics contract for Telephonics covers support for radar and communication systems on USN MH-60R and MH-60S helicopters.
Honeywell unveils three new military-grade navigation technologies
Northrop Grumman obtains a task order to supply missile warning sensors to the USAF and seven allied nations.
Fischer Connectors introduces a new NATO STANAG 4695-compatible connector for use in harsh operating environments.
UK MoD is receiving ruggedised laptops with Viasat Eclypt hard drive.