Saudis upgrade F-15 electronic test system

RSAF F-15 Eagles taxi after a sortie in December 2020. (Photo: USAF/Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

AEC will install the A31U18240-3 and A31U18240-4 ESTS configuration for Saudi F-15 aircraft.

Saudi Arabian Military Industries subsidiary Advanced Electronics Company (AEC) will provide an upgraded Electronic System Test Set (ESTS) for Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) F-15 aircraft, under a $10.6 million contract modification from the USAF.

The sole-source modification includes FMS funding of $6.51 million.

The RSAF currently uses the A31U18240-2 ESTS configuration, but AEC will install the A31U18240-3 and A31U18240-4 configuration. It will also provide training support.

Work will be performed at the RSAF Central Maintenance Facilities in Saudi Arabia; the Science and Engineering Services facility in Huntsville, Alabama; and Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.

