Saudi Arabia requests C4I FMS from US government
Saudi Arabia has requested C4I system upgrades and maintenance from the US government under a possible foreign military sale (FMS) announced to US congress by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on 18 November. The estimated value of the FMS is $1.1 billion.
According to the DSCA, the requested equipment will enable the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) to upgrade its current C4I system to better protect Saudi Arabia’s coastal strategic assets and provide enhanced situational awareness of naval activity in the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea.
Specifically, the request includes 109 Link–16 Multifunction Information Distribution System Low Volume Terminals (MIDS-LVT), Global Command and Control Systems – Joint (GCCS-J), Identification Friend or Foe (IFF), Commercial Satellite Communications (SATCOM), Combined Enterprise Regional Information Exchange System (CENTRIXS) and follow-on systems, Commercial High Frequency (HF) Radios, Commercial Ultra High Frequency/ Very High Frequency (UHF/VHF) Radios, HF Voice and Data, HF Sub-Net Relay (SNR), Commercial HF Internet Protocol (IP)/SNR, Global Positioning System (GPS), Air Defense System Interrogator (ADSI). Associated parts, training and logistical support have also been requested.
If it goes ahead, the acquisition and integration of all systems will be managed by the US Navy’s Space and Naval Warfare Weapons Command (SPAWAR).
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Babcock nears first customer for Nomad AI translation tool
Nomad can provide militaries with real-time intelligence, saving critical time on the battlefield.
-
AUSA 2025: Israel’s Asio Technologies to supply hundreds of improved Taurus tactical systems
Taurus operates alongside the Israel Defense Forces’ Orion system which supports mission management across tens of thousands of manoeuvring forces, from squad leaders to battalion commanders.
-
AUSA 2025: Kopin pushes micro-LED plans as China moves faster
The plan for the new displays follows fresh investment in Kopin’s European facilities by Theon and an order for head-up displays in fielded aircraft, with funding from the US Department of Defense.
-
AUSA 2025: Persistent Systems to complete its largest order by year’s end
Persistent Systems received its largest ever single order for its MPU5 devices and other systems earlier this month and has already delivered the 50 units to the US Army’s 4th Infantry Division.
-
Aselsan brings in dozens of companies and systems under the Steel Dome umbrella
Turkey has joined the family of countries attempting to establish a multilayered air defence system with government approval in August 2024 for the effort landed by Aselsan. Dubbed Steel Dome, the programme joins Israel’s Iron Dome, the US Golden Dome, India’s Mission Sudarshan Chakra and South Korea’s low-altitude missile defence system.
-
DSEI 2025: MARSS unveils new agnostic multidomain C4 system
MARSS’ NiDAR system has been deployed using sensors from static platforms to provide detection and protection for static sights, such as critical infrastructure, ports and military bases.