Safran receives French sub navigation contract

10th January 2017 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Safran Electronics and Defense will design, develop and build an improved version of the global navigation system currently used on France’s nuclear submarines, the company announced on 9 January.

Under its contract with the DGA, Safran will develop a new version of the laser gyro-based navigation system onboard the Triomphant class ballistic missile nuclear submarines.

New technologies will be incorporated based on customer feedback to deliver higher performance than the current system.

Safran has supplied inertial navigation systems for more than 500 surface ships around the world, along with over 70 submarines, both nuclear and conventional. 

