Saab unveils DeployNet 5G network

﻿DeployNet provides a scalable and high-bandwidth 5G/LTE wireless network. (Photo: Saab)

UAE-developed DeployNet enables high-capacity bandwidth in geographically remote areas.

Saab used the first day of the UMEX/SimTEX exhibition in the UAE on 21 February to announce the launch of a ruggedised 5G communication network called DeployNet.

The scalable 5G/LTE wireless network was developed by Saab in the UAE for crisis and military operations such as search and rescue and ISR. DeployNet users would be able to stream real-time video in high resolution, transfer data and communicate via push-to-talk.

The turnkey solution includes handsets, a power source, administration tools and ‘active telecom equipment that are compact and ruggedised for easy deployment’, Saab stated.

‘The compact system, underpinned with robust cyber security, can be deployed rapidly, enabling high-capacity bandwidth in geographically remote areas, or reinforcement of damaged or limited local networks,’ the company added.

Anna-Karin Rosén, MD of Saab in the UAE, said that DeployNet is suitable ‘not just in the UAE but for export globally, particularly in regions without an existing fixed communications network’.