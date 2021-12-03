To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DoD starts 5G dynamic spectrum sharing experiments

3rd December 2021 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The 5G Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Experimentation project will involve Hill Air Force Base’s private 5G network and airborne radars. (Photo: USAF)

The DoD is evaluating the technical feasibility, methodologies and utility of spectrum sharing and coexistence with diverse 5G networks in a band of vital importance to commercial industry. Awards for this effort to 12 suppliers totalled $173 million.

A ceremony, on 2 December marked the successful deployment of a private 5G cellular network at Hill Air Force Base and started the DoD’s 5G Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Experimentation initiative.

Awards for this effort totalled $173 million, aiming at evaluating the technical feasibility of spectrum sharing and coexistence with diverse 5G networks in a band of vital importance to commercial industry.

The initiative involves 12 suppliers working in three lines: 5G Testbed, 5G Applications and 5G Network Enhancements.

For 39 months, they will develop spectrum co-existence system solutions between Hill Air Force Base’s private 5G network, airborne radars and other DoD spectrum-dependent systems.

The project is led by the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD-R&E) and managed by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

According to a DoD press release, the private 5G cellular network at Hill Air Force Base is aimed at demonstrating the potential for dynamic spectrum sharing in the 3.3-3.45 GHz band initially, with an upgrade to 3.1-3.45 GHz scheduled for May 2022.

Deb Stanislawski, Director of OUSD (R&E) 5G Tranche Prototyping and Experimentation, claimed that 3-4 GHz is a highly desired mid-band which US commercial operators lag in access.

‘These experiments are designed to rally both the Department and our industrial base to win at 5G and beyond,’ he pointed out.

