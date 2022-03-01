Saab to build X-band digital radar prototype for USN

DARPA chases comprehensive battlespace awareness with JAWS
DARPA is exercising options on the JAWS contract for all-domain battle management planning software.
The Office of Naval Research (ONR) has selected Saab to produce an All-Digital Radar Technology Advanced Technology Demonstrator under a two-year contract worth $15.14 million.
Saab was chosen after a competitive evaluation under an ONR Long-Range Broad Agency Announcement.
‘This contract provides for demonstrating the all-digital radar design and its performance in a relevant maritime contested environment, defining the technological limitations and performance trade-offs in [the] X band; and constructing a US prototype demo and evaluation,’ the DoD announced on 23 February.
Work will be performed in East Syracuse, New York, with an expected completion date of 22 February 2024.
