Saab to build X-band digital radar prototype for USN

1st March 2022 - 15:52 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Saab already produces the X-band Sea Giraffe AMB naval radar. (Photo: Saab)

US Navy will assess X-band all-digital radar performance in a contested maritime environment.

The Office of Naval Research (ONR) has selected Saab to produce an All-Digital Radar Technology Advanced Technology Demonstrator under a two-year contract worth $15.14 million.

Saab was chosen after a competitive evaluation under an ONR Long-Range Broad Agency Announcement.

‘This contract provides for demonstrating the all-digital radar design and its performance in a relevant maritime contested environment, defining the technological limitations and performance trade-offs in [the] X band; and constructing a US prototype demo and evaluation,’ the DoD announced on 23 February.

Work will be performed in East Syracuse, New York, with an expected completion date of 22 February 2024.

