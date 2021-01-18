R&S secure comms equip Brazilian E-99Ms

Save this for later

Brazilian AEW&C aircraft are being modernised with secure software-defined radios.

The first modified Embraer E-99 aircraft received by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) last November includes Soveron-family secure communications equipment from Rohde & Schwarz (R&S), the German company announced on 18 January.

In all, five aircraft will be modernised to the E-99M configuration for AEW&C missions with highly secure software-defined radios (SDRs), to transmit information via secure data links with R&S waveforms.

‘This allows FAB to participate in aerial surveillance missions to combat irregular traffic,’ R&S stated.

Interoperability is aided by secure communications with other aircraft and ground stations equipped with R&S products.

The Soveron range includes the R&S M3SR Series4100 SDR with HF wideband functionality.

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates ...