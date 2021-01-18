Digital Battlespace
R&S secure comms equip Brazilian E-99Ms
The first modified Embraer E-99 aircraft received by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) last November includes Soveron-family secure communications equipment from Rohde & Schwarz (R&S), the German company announced on 18 January.
In all, five aircraft will be modernised to the E-99M configuration for AEW&C missions with highly secure software-defined radios (SDRs), to transmit information via secure data links with R&S waveforms.
‘This allows FAB to participate in aerial surveillance missions to combat irregular traffic,’ R&S stated.
Interoperability is aided by secure communications with other aircraft and ground stations equipped with R&S products.
The Soveron range includes the R&S M3SR Series4100 SDR with HF wideband functionality.
