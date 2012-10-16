Rockwell Collins to develop GPS jamming technology

Rockwell Collins is to develop technology to locate and classify an adversary’s attempts to interfere with GPS signals and disrupt military operations under a contract awarded by the Office of Naval Research.

Under the three year contract, Rockwell Collins will carry out work to develop technology and prototype system concepts to detect and locate the sources of transmitted signals that are intended to disrupt the warfighter’s ability to navigate and communicate. The work is part of the Modernized Integrated Spoofer Tracking (MIST) programme, and in the first year, Rockwell Collins will develop advanced algorithms; during the second and third years, the company will conduct, validate and refine the capability through lab testing and demonstrations.



John Borghese, vice president of the Rockwell Collins Advanced Technology Center, said: ‘This programme will help assure that essential high accuracy navigation and timekeeping services are available to weapons platforms and military users while enabling warfighters to identify potential threats. This contract award further validates Rockwell Collins industry leading position as an innovator of GPS technology.’