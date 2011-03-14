Rockwell Collins CCT120 antenna receives type approval from Intelsat, Eutelsat

Rockwell Collins has received type approval on its SWE-DISH CommuniCase Technology CCT120 antenna from two leading providers of satellite communications - Intelsat and Eutelsat. A type approval confirms that the equipment meets the providers' operating performance requirements, ensuring that all units of the model perform in a similar manner.

"The approvals confirm the quality of our systems and make it simple for our customers to purchase the CCT120 with no need for individual verification of RF performance prior to entering the satellite operators' systems," said Bruce King, vice president and general manager of Communications Products for Rockwell Collins.

Before issuing the type approval, the satellite operators performed a thorough evaluation of the CCT120 with onsite review of production and manufacturing processes, along with an audit of quality assurance work.

Rockwell Collins SWE-DISH CCT represents a major advancement in compact, quick-to-air, portable SATCOM technology. The flexibility of the CommuniCase Technology enables military personnel, broadcasters and emergency first responders to easily interchange components in the field to establish a new system configuration. The modular system architecture creates a significant cost advantage when compared to competing solutions.

Source: Rockwell Collins

