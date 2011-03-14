Rockwell Collins CCT120 antenna receives type approval from Intelsat, Eutelsat
Rockwell Collins has received type approval on its SWE-DISH CommuniCase Technology CCT120 antenna from two leading providers of satellite communications - Intelsat and Eutelsat. A type approval confirms that the equipment meets the providers' operating performance requirements, ensuring that all units of the model perform in a similar manner.
"The approvals confirm the quality of our systems and make it simple for our customers to purchase the CCT120 with no need for individual verification of RF performance prior to entering the satellite operators' systems," said Bruce King, vice president and general manager of Communications Products for Rockwell Collins.
Before issuing the type approval, the satellite operators performed a thorough evaluation of the CCT120 with onsite review of production and manufacturing processes, along with an audit of quality assurance work.
Rockwell Collins SWE-DISH CCT represents a major advancement in compact, quick-to-air, portable SATCOM technology. The flexibility of the CommuniCase Technology enables military personnel, broadcasters and emergency first responders to easily interchange components in the field to establish a new system configuration. The modular system architecture creates a significant cost advantage when compared to competing solutions.
Source: Rockwell Collins
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Integrated electronic warfare suite for F-16 fighter put to test against RF threats
The AN/ALQ-257 IVEWS electronic warfare suite due for installation on USAF F-16 fighter jets as a programme of record has successfully completed testing against emulated radio frequency (RF) threats.
-
CAES to supply new radio frequency jammers for US Navy Growler aircraft
CAES has been awarded a contract by the United States Navy to begin initial production work on the AN/ALQ-99 LBC transmitter for the EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft fleet.
-
Thales lands second major European order for SquadNet soldier radios
Austria has followed Belgium in selected Thales' SquadNet tactical radios for its armed forces.
-
EU Commission invites tenders for new satellite constellation with military applications
The European Commission has launched an invitation tender for a contract to implement the EU satellite constellation dubbed IRIS² (Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite).
-
New US developer LightRidge to take on air and space sensor markets
The private-equity backed firm combines the businesses of space payloads specialist GEOST and airborne sensor manufacturer Ophir.