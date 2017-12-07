Raytheon’s GPS receiver tested aboard B-2

The US Air Force (USAF) has tested its next-generation military-code Global Positioning System (GPS) using a Raytheon receiver aboard a B-2 Spirit aircraft, the company announced on 5 December.

The testing, carried out at Edwards Air Force Base, California, is part of the US government’s programme to modernise GPS by improving security, positioning, navigation and timing capabilities for military and civilian applications. Military GPS User Equipment M-code receivers will give military aircraft, ships and ground vehicles access to the modernised GPS network.

The tests verified the integration of a Military GPS User Equipment-equipped risk reduction prototype of Raytheon’s Miniaturised GPS Airborne Receiver MAGR-2K-M receiver with B-2 systems in representative flight and mission profiles.

Rick Yuse, president of Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems, said: ‘M-code receivers unlock the next-generation GPS network for military users. This test demonstrated M-code capability onboard the B-2 for the first time, marking an early milestone for the overall GPS modernisation effort.’

Raytheon is developing M-code receivers under a contract with the USAF Directorate GPS User Equipment Division. The company is also contracted with the USAF Joint Service Systems Management Office to qualify and certify the MAGR-2K-M and deliver production representative units to support platform integration and testing.