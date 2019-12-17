DB - Digital Battlespace

Raytheon to sustain ASARS-2A sensor

17th December 2019 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Raytheon has received a $217 million IDIQ contract from the US Air Force to support and sustain the sensor and processor for the Advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar System 2A (ASARS-2A).

ASARS-2A provides the U-2 aircraft with long-range, high-resolution intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities over large areas, at altitudes as high as 70,000ft.

The sensor locates moving and stationary targets using its ground moving-target indicator and search and spot modes. Its on-board processing system delivers near-real time, precise target location data, enabling decision makers to respond quickly, rather than relying on ground stations to process the targeting data.

Work will be performed through 2024.

