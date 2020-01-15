DB - Digital Battlespace
Raytheon signs partner for SPY-6 array structures
Raytheon and Major Tool & Machine have signed an exclusive teaming agreement to develop array structures for the US Navy's SPY-6 radar programme.
The agreement will come into force when the SPY-6 programme transitions from low-rate initial production to hardware production and sustainment.
SPY-6 is a family of next-generation, integrated air and missile defence radars that is being installed on more than 50 ships across seven US Navy ship classes.
Paul Ferraro, vice president of Raytheon's Seapower Capability Systems business, said: ‘Major Tool's array structures will literally serve as the foundation upon which we build the US Navy's most advanced radars. Our team of industry-leading partners is ready to deliver SPY-6's unmatched, multi-mission capability to the surface fleet.’
AN/SPY-6(V) remains on schedule for delivery to the first DDG 51 Flight III, the future USS Jack H Lucas (DDG 125). The first delivery of AN/SPY-6(V)2 to USS Bougainville, an America class Amphibious Assault Ship, is on plan for 2021.
