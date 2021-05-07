Raytheon Intelligence & Space signs contract worth $175m with USAF

The Distributed Common Ground System is the Air Force’s primary ISR collection, processing, exploitation, analysis and dissemination system. (Photo: U.S. Air Force)

Raytheon Intelligence & Space has signed a contract with the USAF to provide support for an intelligence program.

RI&S will provide signals intelligence field services for the USAF’s Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS), which collects, processes and analyses intelligence.

Seven different intelligence applications the USAF uses to collect and correlate data will be supported under the new program, DCGS-Signals Intelligence Field Support (DSFS).

The program will combine information from airborne, ground and other systems.

RI&S will leverage its mission domain knowledge to provide high mission availability in support of end-to-end operations.

This support ranges from creating a mission plan for an airborne sensor to receiving data, processing it and then either producing a report, storing the data or enhancing it by fusing it with other relevant information.

Vice president of Defense and Civil Solutions for RS&I, David Appel commented ‘With the open architecture baseline being declared fully mission capable we anticipate greater improvement in analysts’ efficiency and the ability to manage the availability of the system for all sites.’

The contract is valued at up to $175 million for a five year duration period.

