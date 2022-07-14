Raytheon continues JAWS work for DARPA to coordinate kill webs

Raytheon has received a $18.58 million contract modification from DARPA to exercise Phase 2 options in the Joint All-Domain Warfighting Software (JAWS) battle management planning programme.

Work will be completed by October 2023, the DoD announced on 13 July.

The original $10.45 million deal for Raytheon was awarded in January 2021, so the modification raises the total cumulative value of its JAWS contract to $29.03 million.

DARPA in March 2022 also exercised Phase 1 and Phase 2 JAWS options with US software company Systems and Technology Research.

JAWS is intended to feed into the wide-ranging Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) multi-domain programme, via the dynamic coordination of ‘kill webs’ in the air, land, sea and cyber domains to enable flexible decision-making.