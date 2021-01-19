Digital Battlespace

Raytheon gets its teeth into JAWS

19th January 2021 - 14:09 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

DARPA issues contract for all-domain battle management planning software.

DARPA has awarded Raytheon a $10.45 million contract to conduct research into the Joint All-Domain Warfighting Software (JAWS) programme. 

Work will be carried out at seven US locations for completion by April 2022.

Raytheon was selected ahead of 11 other bidders.

JAWS seeks to develop a software suite ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace