Raytheon gets its teeth into JAWS

DARPA issues contract for all-domain battle management planning software.

DARPA has awarded Raytheon a $10.45 million contract to conduct research into the Joint All-Domain Warfighting Software (JAWS) programme.

Work will be carried out at seven US locations for completion by April 2022.

Raytheon was selected ahead of 11 other bidders.

JAWS seeks to develop a software suite ...