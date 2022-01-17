Rafael tests third-generation RecceLite XR pod

Algeria gets in a jam
Algeria recently acquired new EW jammers for its army — how effective will they be against ECCM protocols and encrypted waveforms?
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has completed the development of its third-generation RecceLite XR reconnaissance system.
‘This newest version is supported by artificial intelligence (AI) and enhanced sensors which were put to the test in a live test in late 2021,’ the Israeli company revealed on 12 January.
Rafael added that it demonstrated the third-generation RecceLite XR and its new capabilities for the first time in a live test to an international delegation including ‘over twenty industry partners and customers from several different countries’.
RecceLite consists of an airborne pod, a wideband digital data link and a ground exploitation station. It uses advanced ISR, image processing and AI to achieve optimal data exploitation at the ground station. The system produces real-time relay with mission execution in near-real-time.
The third-generation RecceLite XR pod builds features extended ranges beyond 80km and stand-in and standoff operation. It has an enhanced sensor suite with four different wavelengths: visible, near IR, medium-wavelength IR and short-wavelength IR.
It also includes enhanced image resolution, real-time video, and advanced line-of-sight stabilisation. Advanced image algorithms and AI enable wide-area persistent surveillance, Rafael added.
