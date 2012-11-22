RAAF Wedgetail E-7A simulator receives update

Thales Australia has announced that it has introduced a major update to the visual system of the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF’s) Wedgetail E-7A Flight Simulator. According to a 21 November statement, the system has been granted the highest level of accreditation in Australia.

Thales said the new visual system delivers significantly better colour and brightness uniformity, sharper imagery, superior edge blending, and more realistic weather effects. Other benefits include greatly improved reliability, growth potential and lower lifecycle cost.

The company worked closely with Boeing Defence Australia on the project. Work involved replacing the simulator's obsolete calligraphic CRT projectors with Christie Matrix StIM LED DLP projectors and introducing the latest ThalesViewNG image generator.

The accreditation of the new visual system to FSD-1 Level 5 standard means the system is set to support RAAF 2 Squadron for many years to come.

The Wedgetail E-7A Operational Flight Trainer located at RAAF Base Williamtown, New South Wales. The system is a key component of the RAAF’s Wedgetail AEW&C pilot training programme. It is the sole Wedgetail pilot training device used by the RAAF, and delivers realistic and high-quality simulated flight crew operations. The simulator has been in use with the RAAF since 2006.