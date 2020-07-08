None

Digital Battlespace

RAAF orders Rohde & Schwarz comms systems

8th July 2020 - 22:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Rohde & Schwarz is to provide its CERTIUM software-defined radios, CERTIUM VCS-4G voice communications system, and CERTIUM management systems to 12 air traffic control facilities operated by the Royal Australian Air Force.

The contract, worth an undisclosed amount and announced on 8 July, forms part of Project AIR 5431 Phase 3 to harmonise the civilian and military air ...

