RAAF orders Rohde & Schwarz comms systems

Rohde & Schwarz is to provide its CERTIUM software-defined radios, CERTIUM VCS-4G voice communications system, and CERTIUM management systems to 12 air traffic control facilities operated by the Royal Australian Air Force.

The contract, worth an undisclosed amount and announced on 8 July, forms part of Project AIR 5431 Phase 3 to harmonise the civilian and military air ...